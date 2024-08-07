Highway Loss Data Institute Reports Software Update Lowering Theft Rate for Hyundai and Kia Vehicles

A software upgrade offered to the owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that were sold without electronic immobilizers cut theft rates by more than half, new research from the Highway Loss Data Institute shows.

The companies began implementing the software upgrade in February 2023 in the wake of a tidal wave of theft claims that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when instructional videos posted on social media kicked off a viral trend. With the new software installed, vehicles will only start if the owner’s key or an identical duplicate is in the ignition. Vehicles with the software also receive a