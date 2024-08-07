BMW Successfully Tests Humanoid Robots at South Carolina Manufacturing Plant

The BMW Group is exploring the use of humanoid robots in production for the first time. During a trial run lasting several weeks at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, in Spartanburg, S.C., the latest humanoid robot, Figure 02 from California company Figure, successfully inserted sheet metal parts into specific fixtures, which were then assembled as part of the chassis. The robot must be particularly dexterous to complete this production step.

At the same time, using a robot can save employees from having to perform ergonomically awkward and tiring tasks. Together with Figure, the BMW Group is currently testing and evaluating how