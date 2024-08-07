AkzoNobel Announces Two U.S. Vehicle Refinishes Leadership Appointments

AkzoNobel today announced that effective immediately, Robert Tsas is appointed as National Fleet Manager for its U.S. Vehicle Refinishes business. Tsas has held various roles within AkzoNobel, most recently as East Region Fleet Manager. Robert has over 32 years of dedicated service at AkzoNobel and has held key roles in sales and marketing.

Also effective immediately, Jason Wall is appointed as West Region Sales Leader for our US Vehicle Refinishes business. Jason joined AkzoNobel nearly 10 years ago as an account representative in the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri markets before assuming his most recent role as District Sales Leader in the Southwest area. Prior to joining AkzoNobel, Jason accumulated nearly 20 years of experience holding various roles in the collision repair industry.

Tsas and Wall will report directly to Dan Carranza, National Sales Director, U.S. and Mexico Vehicle Refinishes.