Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New EVs to Insure

Due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, particularly in California, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has compiled a list of the most affordable new EVs to insure, which will arm consumers with valuable knowledge when they go to shop for an EV.

Factors contributing to insurance costs include claims on similar vehicles, cost to repair and vehicle safety records. Mercury’s research and development team examined 2024 model-year EVs that are available at dealerships today to compile this list.1

“One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal EV is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance