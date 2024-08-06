Collision Repair Student Receives ASE Chairman’s Scholarship

Anthony Williams, a collision repair student at Wyotech in Laramie, Wyo. has been awarded the ASE Chairman’s scholarship for the 2024-25 school year.

“We want to congratulate Anthony on being selected as this year’s ASE Chairman’s scholarship honoree,” said Tom Trisdale, chairman of the ASE board of directors. “We had many exceptional candidates apply, but Anthony stood out for his outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom. He has a very bright future ahead of him and all of us at ASE congratulate him on this tremendous honor.”

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational