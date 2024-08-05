WIN August 20 Live Webinar Features Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will host a live webinar August 20 at 1 p.m. (EDT) featuring four of its most recent recipients of the prestigious 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards. Attendees will hear and learn directly from the women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
Registration for the WIN webinar is available online.
Participating in the panel are four of the newly honored MIWs:
- Lori Barrington, Vice President, Delivery, I-CAR
- Kathy Coffey, National Key Accounts Manager, AkzoNobel
- Melissa Dunn, Director of OE Certifications, Classic Collision
- Jamie Shackelford, Director, Sales Enablement and Industry Intelligence, Caliber Collision
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.