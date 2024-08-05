U.S. Length of Rental Down Year-Over-Year in Second Quarter

According to the latest data from Enterprise, overall length of rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in Q2 2024 was 16.0 days, a 1.4-day decline from Q2 2023. Traditionally, LOR continues a decrease from Q1 into Q2, with June seeing an increase. As we observed in Q1 2024, that trend continues, though the traditional June rise did not occur in 2024.

Alaska had the highest overall LOR in Q2 2024 at 20.7 days, followed by Colorado and West Virginia, both at 19.4 days. New Mexico was right behind at 19.2 days. North Dakota had the lowest LOR at 11.1 days, with