New Vehicle Retail Sales Were Lower Than Expected in July

According to NADA, the hoped for increase in new vehicle sales in July following missed sales from June’s cyberattack on dealer management systems did not boost sales above last year’s rate.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) new light vehicle sales in July were down year-over-year. According to the NADA Market Beat report, sales in July finished the month below expectations. New light-vehicle sales in July 2024 had a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.8 million units, down 0.8% year-over-year.

As the chart above shows, the total light vehicle sales SAAR has trended below pre-pandemic levels as