Hurricane Debby Expected to Bring Major Flash Floods Across U.S. Southeast

Hurricane Debbie made landfall this morning near Steinhatchee, Fla. and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is warning that historic rainfall, tornadoes and life-threatening storm surge are likely across the the southeastern U.S.

According to NOAA’s National Weather Service, Debby will slowly track across the Southeast the next several days. Tornadoes, catastrophic flash and urban flooding, coastal flooding, rip currents, strong gusty winds are all expected.

According to NOAA, life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast, where Storm Surge Warnings are in effect. Widespread thunderstorms are likely to continue across Florida and spread into Georgia and the Southeast Coast today. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Slight Risk of Severe Thunderstorms (level 2/5) for portions of northern Florida through southern/coastal Georgia and into South Carolina’s central coast, where the chance for tornadoes is greatest. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm conditions are expected along Florida’s west coast including the Tampa Bay area today.

Potentially historic heavy rainfall, associated with Hurricane Debby, is forecast across southeast Georgia and South Carolina through Friday morning and will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding. Heavy rainfall will likely result in considerable flooding impacts from portions of central and northern Florida through the Coastal Plains of the Carolinas through Friday.

In May, NOAA predicted an above normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Business Emergency Preparation Resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers online resources to help business leaders make a preparedness plan for numerous hazards businesses face.

The Ready Business Hurricane Toolkit, available in both English and Spanish, helps business leaders take action to protect employees, protect customers, and help ensure business continuity as well.