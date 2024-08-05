CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Offers Auto Body License Renewal Checklist to Members

AASP/NJ Offers Auto Body License Renewal Checklist to Members

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that members can prepare for their 2024 New Jersey Auto Body License Renewal with a checklist developed by the association. Available to members only, the checklist can help guide them through successful completion of their renewal.

AASP-NJ logoThe deadline for every shop to submit their renewal application is September 30. Only those who have changed their type of business, organization or business address are required to submit their renewal application by August 15.

AASP/NJ is committed to providing its members with resources necessary to help navigate their auto body businesses.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey