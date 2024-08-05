AASP/NJ Offers Auto Body License Renewal Checklist to Members

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that members can prepare for their 2024 New Jersey Auto Body License Renewal with a checklist developed by the association. Available to members only, the checklist can help guide them through successful completion of their renewal.

The deadline for every shop to submit their renewal application is September 30. Only those who have changed their type of business, organization or business address are required to submit their renewal application by August 15.

AASP/NJ is committed to providing its members with resources necessary to help navigate their auto body businesses.