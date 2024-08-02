UK’s Steer Automotive Acquires Fleet Repair Operator

Steer Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Komoo Limited, that provides dedicated repair services to vehicle rental and fleet businesses.

Komoo, with its established network of fleet repair sites located near airports and vehicle storage hubs, brings extensive expertise in providing rapid, high-quality repair services, supporting vehicle rental and corporate fleet customer bases. These strategically positioned sites enable Komoo to offer swift and efficient repair services, minimizing downtime for clients. Their proximity to major transportation hubs allows for seamless logistics, ensuring that vehicles can be serviced and returned to operation quickly.

Carl Henderson, Managing Director of Komoo, Dale Peart, Director