Crash Champions Golf Tournament to Support Collision Engineering Program

Crash Champions announced the Collision Engineering program will be the primary beneficiary of the Crash Champions 2024 Charity Golf Outing set to tee off Dec. 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, Calif.

Last year, the Crash Champions Charity Golf Outing raised a record $165,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Automotive and collision repair industry partners interested in supporting the program are encouraged to visit the event website to view sponsorship opportunities.

“Our industry partners are vital to the success of the Collision Engineering program, and we are thrilled to partner with Crash Champions to help advance the next generation