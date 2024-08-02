August 29 CIECA Webinar Examines the Curiosity Lab

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 2 p.m. (EDT). Titled Curiosity Lab: Where Emerging Technology is Tested and Demonstrated, the one-hour live broadcast will feature Seth Yurman, the assistant city manager for the City of Peachtree Corners in Georgia.
Yurman is also responsible for the development of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled living laboratory in Peachtree Corners for startups and established companies to
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.