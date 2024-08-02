CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / August 29 CIECA Webinar Examines the Curiosity Lab

August 29 CIECA Webinar Examines the Curiosity Lab

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 2 p.m. (EDT). Titled Curiosity Lab: Where Emerging Technology is Tested and Demonstrated, the one-hour live broadcast will feature Seth Yurman, the assistant city manager for the City of Peachtree Corners in Georgia.

Seth Yurman, the assistant city manager for the City of Peachtree Corners, Ga. will present during the August 29, 2024 CIECA webinar.

Yurman is also responsible for the development of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled living laboratory in Peachtree Corners for startups and established companies to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey