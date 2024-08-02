August 29 CIECA Webinar Examines the Curiosity Lab

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 2 p.m. (EDT). Titled Curiosity Lab: Where Emerging Technology is Tested and Demonstrated, the one-hour live broadcast will feature Seth Yurman, the assistant city manager for the City of Peachtree Corners in Georgia.

Yurman is also responsible for the development of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled living laboratory in Peachtree Corners for startups and established companies to