UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires 7-Location MSO in Southwest England

Steer Automotive Group, the largest collision repair facility operator in the U.K., announced the acquisition MG Cannon Ltd., the operator of six OEM certified repair facilities and a SMART cosmetic repair facility across the southwest England.

This acquisition expands Steer’s regional footprint and support mutual client partners, strengthening Steer’s presence and service capacity along the west coast and into East Cornwall.

Richard Steer, Chief Executive of Steer Automotive Group, said, “We are absolutely delighted to MG Cannon to the Steer family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our service offerings and market presence. Most importantly, we warmly