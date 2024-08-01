Six State Attorneys General Reach Settlement with Oil Change Franchisor Over Use of Non-Compete Agreements

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and a coalition of six attorneys general from Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania announced an agreement to end the use of non-compete agreements, that they alleged were unfair labor practices under state law, for hourly employees at oil change and auto services company Valvoline LLC, Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchising Inc., and VGP Holdings LLC.

Valvoline required its hourly employees to sign non-competition agreements that prohibited them from working in the oil change business at any store within 100 miles of their Valvoline location for one year after leaving Valvoline. Valvoline also