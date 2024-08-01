CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Six State Attorneys General Reach Settlement with Oil Change Franchisor Over Use of Non-Compete Agreements

Six State Attorneys General Reach Settlement with Oil Change Franchisor Over Use of Non-Compete Agreements

By Leave a Comment

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and a coalition of six attorneys general from Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania announced an agreement to end the use of non-compete agreements, that they alleged were unfair labor practices under state law, for hourly employees at oil change and auto services company Valvoline LLC, Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchising Inc., and VGP Holdings LLC.

Valvoline required its hourly employees to sign non-competition agreements that prohibited them from working in the oil change business at any store within 100 miles of their Valvoline location for one year after leaving Valvoline. Valvoline also

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey