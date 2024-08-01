SEMA Announces $99,000 in Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Awards

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund issued $99,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards to help 46 individuals currently working or planning to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket industry. The winners include 39 college students and seven employees of SEMA-member companies.

“As the automotive-specialty equipment market grows, so does the need for talented, ready-to-work individuals who are passionate about the industry,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA Project Manager of Recognition Programs. “This year’s winners represent the diversity and interests that the market needs, and we’re excited to support them in their academic and professional journeys.”

Established in 1984, the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund is designed to encourage future talent and current leaders to succeed in the automotive industry. Each year, scholarships are awarded to help the next generation get off to a successful start in their education, and the current automotive workforce reduce their college debt. The total amount issued since the program’s inception is over $3 million.

The online application for next year’s awards will open in January 2025.

https://sites.sema.org/scholarships/

The 2024 SEMA Scholarship Award Winners include:

Zachary Been (Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, Mechanical Engineering)

Adele Bosma (Northern Arizona University, Computer Programming)

Benjamin Carter (University of Alabama, Mechanical Engineering)

Lucy Cesnauskas (NASCAR Technical Institute, Automotive Technology)

Shawn Chen (Purdue University-Main Campus, Industrial Engineering & Design)

James Clayton (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automation Technology)

Cameron Cocalis (University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus, Business)

Carinn Davies (Reedley College, Automotive Technology)

Zachary Dosey (Wayne State University, Robotics: Industrial Automation)

Kaden Elisaldez (University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Marketing)

Jude Giordano (University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Mechanical Engineering)

Noah Gordon (Ferris State University, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

James Graham (Purdue University-Main Campus, Engineering)

Jaedyn Imhoff (California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, Mechanical Engineering)

Danielle Irey (University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Sports Medicine, Management & Technology)

Marijan Kruzic (St. Philip’s College, Automotive Technology)

Kailey Kwilas (Purdue University Northwest, Electromechanical Technology)

Jaxon Lappin (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive-High Performance Technician Diploma)

Austin Leung (Central Michigan University, Data Analysis)

Bhavya Mamnani (Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Mechanical Engineering)

Zebedee McMenamy (Missouri University of Science & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Fletcher Meadows (Clemson University, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Sarai Morales (Babson College, Business)

Jocelyn Pandolfo (Pennsylvania College of Technology, Autobody Collision)

Giselle Pena Cortez (Weber State University, Automotive Technology)

Nathan Prettyman (Utah Valley University, Autobody Collision)

Christopher Rodriguez (University of Alabama, Mechanical Engineering)

Kristy Rubino (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Automotive Technology)

Aidan Santiago (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Aleah Sauder (McHenry County College, Autobody Collision)

William Schimberg (Colorado School of Mines, Mechanical Engineering)

Brendan Schmitt (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Business)

Masen Schneider (University of North Dakota, Mechanical Engineering)

Ojas Shah (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Mechanical Engineering)

Joshua Sites (Ohio Northern University, Mechanical Engineering)

Patrick Steinkamp (Missouri University of Science and Technology, Engineering)

Cole Van Vlymen (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Grady Wiggins (Florida Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Kaitlyn Zubia (University of Texas at El Paso, Mechanical Engineering)

SEMA Loan Forgiveness Award Winners include: