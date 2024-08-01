Early-Bird Registration for September 24-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference Extended to Friday

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that early-bird registration will be extended to Friday, August 2 for for its 15th annual conference. CONNEX 2024: The Intersection of Data & Mobility, will be held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. on September 24-25.
More information and registration for the event are available online.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.