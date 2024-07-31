CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Law in California to Expand Inspection of Vehicle Safety Components Takes Effect on Rebuilt Salvage Vehicles

Law in California to Expand Inspection of Vehicle Safety Components Takes Effect on Rebuilt Salvage Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

New law also allows BAR to collect additional information from repair facilities on training and certifications.

California motorists are now further protected from unsafe vehicles with the implementation of AB 471 (Low, Chapter 372, Statutes of 2021), a measure that expands the inspection of vehicle safety components and systems. The new law took effect July 8, 2024.

In 2021, the California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA) that represents aftermarket parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors & retailers in California CAWA and the Automotive Service Councils of California (ASCCA) sponsored legislation which combines the state’s current brake and lamp inspection program required for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey