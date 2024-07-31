Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Quebec

Multi-shop owner Karim Zaidane has taken another step in his professional journey by opening his latest collision repair shop, Fix Auto Dorval A.M. With this new addition, Karim now owns two Fix Auto-branded collision repair shops and two ProColor Collision shops, both part of the Fix Network family.

Karim’s fascination with luxury cars began in his youth while working at a car dealership, where he had the opportunity to drive high-end vehicles. This early experience not only brought him immense joy but also ignited his dream of owning a business. Demonstrating a natural talent for