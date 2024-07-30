Marie Grant Appointed Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Marie Grant as Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner. Grant will succeed interim commissioner Joy Hatchette as acting commissioner on October 1, pending confirmation by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee during the 2025 legislative session.

“Marie has been an outstanding leader during her time at the Department of Health and brings a wealth of experience to this role. She is the right person to guide the important work of the Insurance Administration,” said Gov. Moore. “Our state thanks interim Commissioner Joy Hatchette for her dedicated service during this transition period, and I am confident