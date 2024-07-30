CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Marie Grant Appointed Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner

Marie Grant Appointed Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner

By Leave a Comment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Marie Grant as Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner. Grant will succeed interim commissioner Joy Hatchette as acting commissioner on October 1, pending confirmation by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee during the 2025 legislative session.

“Marie has been an outstanding leader during her time at the Department of Health and brings a wealth of experience to this role. She is the right person to guide the important work of the Insurance Administration,” said Gov. Moore. “Our state thanks interim Commissioner Joy Hatchette for her dedicated service during this transition period, and I am confident

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey