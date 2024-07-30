Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Mississippi, Virginia and Texas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new collision repair centers to its network. The latest acquisitions include: Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington, Va.; Terex Auto Body in Austin, Texas; and Burchfield’s Body Shop in Columbus, Miss.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, stated, “We are excited to enter the vibrant Austin, TX market with the acquisition of Terex Auto Body, which positions us strongly for future growth in this dynamic area. The acquisition of Burchfield’s Body Shop in Columbus, MS, brings our total locations in Mississippi to eight, while Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington, VA,