Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Washington State

Crash Champions announced the company’s expansion in Washington State with the acquisition of Juanita Collision Center, located at 13511 100th Ave. N.E., in Kirkland, Wash.

The deal was finalized on Friday, July 26, with operations transferring to Crash Champions effective immediately.

Crash Champions now operates a network of 32 locations across Washington state, complementing its national lineup of more than 650 repair centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’re proud of Crash Champions’ expansion across the greater Seattle market,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This is another step in our strategic growth plan as we aim

