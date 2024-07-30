CCC Launches Intelligent Reinspection to Help Auto Insurers Review Collision Repair Estimates

AI-powered solution streamlines estimate reviews.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced the launch of CCC Intelligent Reinspection, a new solution designed to help auto insurers streamline the review of incoming collision repair facility estimates, expediting repairer workflows and claims resolutions. Leveraging AI technology, CCC Intelligent Reinspection identifies areas for review, and provides reason codes based on insurer rules, helping reinspectors review increasingly complex estimates quickly, reducing repair and claim cycle times so drivers can get back on the road sooner following a car accident.

“The increasing complexity of vehicles today requires advanced solutions to streamline the claims and repair process,” said John Goodson, chief product and technology officer for CCC. “With CCC Intelligent Reinspection, AI helps insurers review repair estimates more quickly and transparently, allowing them to resolve questions with their repair partners. Our solution integrates seamlessly into existing insurer and repairer workflows, so estimates turn into completed repairs and claims can be resolved faster.”

Using AI-powered analysis and audit capabilities, CCC Intelligent Reinspection assesses incoming shop estimates based on insurer-provided rules. It automatically routes estimates for approval or review, significantly reducing manual workloads for appraisers and desk reviewers.

This fosters better collaboration between insurers and repairers, helping to provide timely and accurate feedback without disrupting workflows, helping both save valuable time. CCC’s AI, developed over ten years and used broadly across collision repairers and insurers, employs computer vision and other advanced AI technologies to analyze photos of vehicle damage along with the repair estimate, improving accuracy and supporting repairers’ commitment to quality repairs.

“CCC Intelligent Reinspection represents a significant advancement in how repair estimates are managed between insurers and repairers,” Goodson added. “Our AI-powered solution makes it easy for estimates to be quickly reviewed so repairers can get to work faster. Intelligent Reinspection is the latest in a line of intelligent, AI-driven solutions from CCC designed to save time and reduce inefficiencies in the increasingly complex claims and repair process, supporting our vision of shaping a world where life just works for our customers and theirs.”