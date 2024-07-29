Vehicle Manufacturers Making Contingency ICE Production Plans as EV Sales Miss Projections

OEMs are increasingly optimistic about health of U.S. auto retail industry.

Automotive OEMs are generally optimistic about the health of the automotive industry over the next 12 months, with the vast majority expecting new vehicle sales to increase or remain the same versus 2023, according to the just-released 2024 Kerrigan OEM Survey.

The 2024 results indicate that despite high interest rates and consumer affordability challenges, the industry is amid a normalization period, in which dealership sales, profits and inventories are moderating, likely at more attractive levels than the pre-pandemic period. Strikingly, the survey reveals significant challenges with the industry’s transition