PPG Extends Partnerships with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR, Team Penske

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that it has extended its partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), INDYCAR and Team Penske through 2029. The agreement also makes PPG the entitlement sponsor of the Brickyard 400 NASCAR CUP series race, which takes place at the IMS.

“We are excited to build upon our extensive history with Team Penske, INDYCAR, and IMS,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “To be able to expand and strengthen these relationships speaks to the commitment and success we’ve had together. I look forward to the seeing the PPG name on Team Penske cars and at the Brickyard 400 for years to come.”

PPG is the official paint and finishing supplier of the IMS and INDYCAR. PPG products protect the track walls, grandstands, fueling stations, and building signage at the IMS. The bright blue-and-white PPG livery is also a colorful presence in the Team Penske lineup.

“For more than four decades, PPG has been one of the most trusted, innovative and dedicated partners in motorsports,” said Roger Penske. “We look forward to building on our long-term relationship with PPG at Team Penske for many years to come. We are also excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to feature PPG and their commitment to enhancing our communities across INDYCAR and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”