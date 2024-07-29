Enterprise Mobility ROAD Forward Initiative Helps 1,000+ Nonprofits Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Mobility ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the fourth consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations—as part of a five-year, $55 million commitment announced in 2020. This year’s round of grants, totaling more than $7 million, will be distributed across Enterprise Mobility’s 70-plus operating groups in the United States, Canada and Europe. The initiative aims to advance social and racial equity by focusing on Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity (ROAD).

Since the launch of the ROAD Forward initiative, $44 million has been distributed to more than 1,000 nonprofits across over 400 communities, helping drive meaningful