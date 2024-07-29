ASE Education Foundation Congratulates SkillsUSA Medalists from ASE-Accredited Schools

Students from ASE-accredited programs were among the champions at the recent SkillsUSA competition held last month in Atlanta, Ga.

“It’s truly gratifying to see how well students from ASE-accredited automotive, collision and truck/diesel programs performed in the recent SkillsUSA competition,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “These students have acquired skills essential for entering the workforce as entry-level technicians, highlighting them as the future of the industry. Congratulations to the students and the instructors who encouraged them to excel in their respective fields. We look forward hearing about their future accomplishments after they enter the workforce.”

The