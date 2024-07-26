Launch Tech USA and CarTechIQ Announce Strategic Partnership for Automotive AI Diagnostic Solutions

Launch Tech USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Launch Tech Ltd., and CarTechIQ, Inc., announced a Strategic Partnership to deliver AI-driven automotive diagnostic solutions across North America. This collaboration will integrate CarTechIQ’s patent-pending diagnostic assistant, PredictaFix, into Launch Tech’s premier diagnostic tools, revolutionizing the automotive repair industry.

Under this agreement, CarTechIQ will incorporate PredictaFix into Launch Tech’s suite of tools, enhancing service offerings and bringing advanced AI capabilities directly into the hands of technicians. This integration aims to accelerate and streamline diagnostics and repair processes.

According to the company, AI-driven diagnostics will reduce the time required to identify issues, allowing technicians