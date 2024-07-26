Department of Justice Sues National General for Falsely Placing Insurance on More Than 650,000 Financed Vehicles

Alleges insurance was placed on vehicles financed by Wells Fargo even though borrowers already had insurance from other carriers.

The United States has filed a civil complaint under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) against National General Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries alleging that, for over a decade, National General erroneously force-placed its Collateral Protection Insurance (CPI) product on vehicles financed through Wells Fargo, despite borrowers already having insurance through other carriers.

“Companies must deal fairly and honestly with consumers,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Today’s