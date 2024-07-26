Consumer Sentiment Down for Fourth Month in Row in July

While down, sentiment is 33% above the historic low in June 2022.

Consumer sentiment was down slightly for the fourth month in row in July according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 66.4 in the July 2024 survey, down 2.6% from 68.2 in June and 7.1% below last July’s 71.5.

“Expectations for business conditions improved for the short run but slipped for the long run. Sentiment has lifted 33% above the June 2022 historic low amid expectations for a continued slowdown in inflation. However, consumer attitudes toward the economy are guarded as