ADAS Calibration Facility Owners Open Third Location in Florida

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of the third ADAS Calibrations of Florida location, a new state-of-the-art calibration center in Kissimmee, Fla. This center, the latest in a series of expansions, is operated by collision industry veterans Mark and Bea Bruno.

“My wife and I have been in the collision business our entire lives,” Mark shared. “After selling our previous shops to Classic Collision, we were looking for the next big opportunity. Reading about ADAS calibrations and seeing the market gap, we knew this was it.”

The new Kissimmee center follows the successful launches of their first location in West