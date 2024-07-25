CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK’s Steer Automotive Group Launches First EV Specific Collision Repair Center

UK’s Steer Automotive Group Launches First EV Specific Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

The Steer Automotive Group announced the launch of Steer Electric, the group’s first purpose-built electric vehicle repair location. This new facility at Eastleigh, Hampshire, England  is strategically located just off the M27, near the Southampton import docks, providing excellent accessibility and convenience.

Steer Electric Eastleigh spans over 14,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate the latest in EV technology and repair capabilities. It features full aluminum structural repair capabilities and integrates advanced EV technology tooling and equipment to meet the demands of their current and future electric vehicle parc.

Their EV-skilled technicians have undergone extensive training to handle the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey