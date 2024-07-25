Tractable Partners with Saputo Capital Collision

Saputo Capital Collision, a three-location MSO in the province of Ontario, Canada, is partnering with Tractable to use its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for collision repair. Tractable will be used by Saputo at its insurance carrier-branded collision center at the start of the vehicle intake process for repairable vehicles.

Joe Saputo of Saputo Capital Collision has just recently opened his CARSTAR-powered Oakville East/Mississauga South location, primarily aimed at repairing policyholder vehicles with virtually zero delay in approval from the carrier. This joint venture between Saputo and a top Canadian carrier is one of the first partnerships of its kind and