Collision Industry Foundation Board Seat Applications Now Being Accepted

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced today that the application period for individuals from the Collision Repair Industry to serve on the CIF Board is now open. A board candidate application is available to download from the CIF website.

CIF Trustees are volunteers, donating their time and expertise to lead the CIF and to further its mission and vision:

Our Vision: Provide Emergency Relief to Collision Repair Professionals

Our Mission: Secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

“We encourage industry professionals to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need,” stated Michael Quinn, Chief Global Development Officer at AirPro Diagnostics and CIF Immediate Past President. “Serving as a trustee is gratifying as we make a difference when it matters most. We are seeking several new board members to join our efforts.”

The following is a brief outline of the time and commitment of a trustee:

Elected trustees serve a three-year term.

There are approximately seven board meetings throughout the year. Two of those are in person and held the same week as other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining board meetings are held via conference call and last approximately an hour.

Newly elected trustees are sworn in and begin their term upon the conclusion of the January2025 board meeting.

Nominations are due by Sept. 30, 2024.

For questions about CIF or the election process, please contact CIF administrator Petra Schroeder at collisionindustryfoundation@gmail.com or CIF President, Dan Risley at drisley@cccis.com.