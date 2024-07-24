Robert Guynn named Associate Commissioner for Insurance Fraud and Producer Enforcement in Maryland

Acting Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner Joy Y. Hatchette announced the appointment of Robert E. Guynn as associate commissioner for insurance fraud and producer enforcement for the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Guynn will oversee the Administration’s Insurance Fraud and Producer Enforcement Division, which investigates and prosecutes civil and criminal insurance fraud committed by insurance companies, producers (agents or brokers), and the general public. It also reviews fraud plans and annual fraud statistics submitted by insurance companies.

Guynn comes to the Insurance Administration after a