July New Vehicles Sales Projected Up on Bounce Following June CDK Global Outage

S&P Global Mobility projects the pace of sales in July is expected to realize a notable boost on delayed sales from June cyberattack on dealer management system provider.

S&P Global Mobility projects new light vehicle sales volume in July 2024 to reach 1.32 million units, up approximately 1% year over year. This volume would translate to an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.4 million units, which would be the highest monthly mark for this metric since May 2021.

“As a result of delayed transactions from the June auto dealer cyberattacks, even with one less selling day than June