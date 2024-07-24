CollisionWeek

Auto Glass Now Announces Regional Insurance Partnerships in Florida

Auto Glass Now, part of Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) and the second largest provider of auto glass services in the U.S., continues to execute its strategy to establish and grow relationships with regional insurance providers.

Earlier this year, Auto Glass Now added two agencies located in Florida, GreatFlorida Insurance and Pearl Holding Group, as partners.  Auto Glass Now services these partnerships through its 22 locations throughout Florida.

“We are excited about these partnerships in Florida, as it demonstrates our laser focus on successfully growing regional insurance relationships with our U.S. glass business,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP, and Group President, Paint,

