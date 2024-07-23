WD-40 and NAPA Partner With TechForce Foundation to Offer $50,000 In Scholarships

To bridge the skilled trades gap and empower aspiring technicians to pursue a career in the field, WD-40 Brand and NAPA are partnering with TechForce Foundation to offer $50,000 in scholarships, aimed at bolstering a new generation of trade professionals.

“The automotive industry’s future depends on the education and training of today’s students,” said Jamie Walton, executive vice president, merchandising of NAPA. “This partnership with WD-40 Brand and the TechForce Foundation ensures we bring broader visibility and accessibility to technician careers.”

WD-40 Brand and NAPA will award 40 scholarships over the next 12 months. Applicants must be enrolled in a