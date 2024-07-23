Sherwin-Williams Company Reports Second Quarter Sales of $6.27 Billion

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) reported consolidated net sales increased 0.5% in the second quarter ended June 30 to $6.27 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter increased 12.1% to $1.44 billion, or 22.9% of net sales.

Net sales in Sherwin-Williams’ Performance Coatings Group (PCG) that includes automotive refinish increased primarily due to incremental sales of 1.7% from an acquisition, partially offset by 1.0% unfavorable currency translation. Sales volume varied by region and business. Performance was led by Industrial Wood, Coil and Automotive Refinish in North America, partially offset by a decrease in General Industrial