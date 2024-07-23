CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Council of Insurance Legislators CEO Considine to Retire

National Council of Insurance Legislators CEO Considine to Retire

By Leave a Comment

NCOIL General Counsel Will Melofchik named successor.

National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) CEO Commissioner Tom Considine announced his retirement effective December 31. The announcement came during the Welcome Breakfast of the organization’s NCOIL Summer National Meeting in Costa Mesa, Calif. Considine has served as NCOIL’s first ever CEO since January 2016. The organization previously had an Executive Director Model.

“I think I can speak for everyone at NCOIL when I say Tom has made immeasurable contributions in terms of advancing the organization both substantively on the issues and expanding our legislative membership,” said Rep. Tom Oliverson, M.D. (TX), NCOIL

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey