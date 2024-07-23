National Council of Insurance Legislators CEO Considine to Retire

NCOIL General Counsel Will Melofchik named successor.

National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) CEO Commissioner Tom Considine announced his retirement effective December 31. The announcement came during the Welcome Breakfast of the organization’s NCOIL Summer National Meeting in Costa Mesa, Calif. Considine has served as NCOIL’s first ever CEO since January 2016. The organization previously had an Executive Director Model.

“I think I can speak for everyone at NCOIL when I say Tom has made immeasurable contributions in terms of advancing the organization both substantively on the issues and expanding our legislative membership,” said Rep. Tom Oliverson, M.D. (TX), NCOIL