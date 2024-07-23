Collision Repair Education Foundation Raises Over $110,000 at Golf Fundraiser

Funds will support collision repair schools and students.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) 22nd Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, held July 9 at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo., raised over $110,000 to support collision repair programs, schools and students around the country.

“What an incredible day of golf, networking and fundraising at our 22nd annual golf fundraiser!” shares CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “Thank you to the sponsors, golfers, volunteers and the CREF team for a great day of raising funds to further CREF’s work in supporting collision school programs, students and instructors.”

The winning team consisted of Steve Widen (Certified Collision Group), Andi Dachel (Entegral), John Marshall (Saint-Gobain Abrasives) and Casey Steffen (Saint-Gobain Abrasives).

Participants also had the chance to win great prizes by competing in individual hole contests. Although the hole-in-one prizes went unclaimed since no one managed to score an ace on the selected holes, Nick Schoolcraft (Phoenix Solutions Group) won the prize for longest drive, and this year’s ball drop winner was Keith Bell (Axalta Coating Systems), who won $2,760.

During the reception following the day of golf, attendees heard from local collision instructors from Warren Tech who shared insights about how much the support from CREF and the collision repair industry has meant to their program and their students.

“As we celebrate another successful golf fundraiser, planning has already started for the 2025 event, and we encourage any industry members to contact CREF and join in our efforts in supporting the future professionals of the industry!” Eckenrode says. “As the location of the 2025 summer industry meetings are finalized, which is the host location for the CREF golf fundraiser, we will be sharing support opportunities with the industry.”

CREF thanked its 2024 golf fundraiser sponsors and supporters, including AirPro Diagnostics, Allstate, AutoZone, Axalta, Caliber Collision, CAPA, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Certified Collision Group, Chief Automotive, Classic Collision, CollisionRight, Colorado CARSTAR/Driven Brands, Columbus Collision Education Group, Crash Champions, Enterprise, Fix Network ProColor Collision, Garmat, Gerber Collision & Glass, I-CAR, Insurance Auto Auctions, Kent Automotive, Mopar/Stellantis, National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source, Nissan, Parts Trader, Polyvance, PPG, Pro-Stat, Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA), Saint-Gobain Abrasives, SEM Products, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and Subaru.