U.S. Department of Labor Recovers Over $33,000 in Back Wages and Damages for Overtime Violations at Iowa Tire Shop

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the operator of an RNR Tire Express franchise in Davenport, Iowa failed to include non-discretionary bonuses in the regular rate of pay when calculating overtime pay, a Fair Labor Standards Act violation. The employer also did not maintain timecards for hourly paid employees.

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise tire and custom wheel retailer with more than 180 U.S. locations.

The company paid a total of $33,846, representing $16,923 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 11 employees.

“Inaccurate overtime calculations by