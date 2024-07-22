NTSB Issues Safety Alert on Dangers of Marijuana for Teen Drivers

National Transportation Safety Board calls for increased education about impairing effects of marijuana following deadly Oklahoma crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a Safety Alert July 18 urging parents nationwide to protect their teen drivers from marijuana-impaired driving.

The alert is accompanied by the final report on the investigation of a deadly 2022 collision between a Chevrolet Spark and a semi-trailer truck in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, that killed six teenagers. NTSB investigators determined that the 16-year-old driver, likely impaired by recent use of marijuana, failed to completely stop at a stop sign and then turned left in front of an