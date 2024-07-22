Classic Collision Acquires First Repair Facility in Maryland

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Two Guys Collision Center in California, Md.

Two Guys Collision Center has provided high-quality collision repairs and superb customer service in St. Mary’s County for several years.

“We have been committed to providing every client the best collision repair experience. We feel that Classic Collision was the right organization to continue our commitment to our community,” stated Charlie Guy, former owner of Two Guys Collision Center.

“Two Guys Collision has been a reputable shop in the industry, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we acquire our first