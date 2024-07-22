Andrew Clarke Appointed to LKQ Board of Directors

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) announced the appointment of Andrew Clarke to the Company’s Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective July 22. With the addition of Mr. Clarke, the LKQ Board will consist of ten members, eight of whom are independent.

Clarke brings significant logistics, transportation, operations, and financial expertise, having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at C.H. Robinson, the largest freight broker in the U.S. and one of the biggest third-party logistics providers in the world, from 2015 to 2019. During his time as CFO at C.H. Robinson, Mr. Clarke helped the company achieve total revenue growth of $3 billion and return $2 billion to shareholders. Prior to C.H. Robinson, Mr. Clarke served as Chief Executive Officer and President at Panther Expedited Services, Inc., a premium logistics provider, and as Chief Financial Officer at Forward Air Corporation, a diversified transportation services corporation.

“Andy has a broad range of public company executive and board-level experience, and we are delighted to welcome him to the LKQ Board,” said Guhan Subramanian, Chairman of LKQ Corporation. “We conducted an extensive global search as part of our active refreshment process to identify a director who would further strengthen the Board’s breadth of financial and operational talent. Our Board is committed to regularly evaluating our composition to ensure we have the right mix of skills and experience necessary to aid in our focus of delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

“I am honored to join the Board of LKQ, an impressive company with unique strengths including market-leading positions and a track record of operational excellence,” said Mr. Clarke. “I look forward to contributing my expertise as the Board oversees the LKQ leadership team’s work to implement the Company’s strategic priorities, drive sustained growth and create long-term shareholder value.”