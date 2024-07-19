Ron Trozzo Named to Lead SCA Claims Services Auto Division

SCA Claim Services, the national independent auto firm announced the appointment of Ron Trozzo as the new Nationwide ADP Director for its Auto Operations division.

Ron Trozzo brings 15 years of expertise in claims adjusting and collision management, further solidifying SCA’s dominance in the auto appraisal industry. As ADP Director, Trozzo will steer the company’s Regional Supervisors and nationwide Auto Network, ensuring top-notch compliance and spearheading efforts to meet key performance metrics set by SCA and its esteemed clients.

“I am thrilled to join SCA Claim Services and lead the charge in enhancing the services provided by our Auto Division.