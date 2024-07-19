CollisionWeek

Roberlo Introduces UNIQCROM Premium Solvent-Based Basecoat System

The European car refinish coatings company Roberlo announced the introduction of UNIQCROM, its latest premium quality solvent basecoat paint systems.

UNIQCROM has been launched in North America, with plans to expand over the coming months into other international markets in South America and Southeast Asia. The solvent-borne basecoat system is composed of 40 solid bases, 3 clear additives, 8 metallic bases, 24 pearlescent bases and 6 xirallic bases.

“With exceptional color matching and optimum hiding power, the UNIQCROM system offers a simple and easy-to-use solution, maximizing bodyshops profitability,” said Juan Pablo Franch, Global Product Director at Roberlo. “This state-of-the-art system

